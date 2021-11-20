Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $402,444.93 and approximately $59,836.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

