BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of BellRing Brands worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of BRBR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.