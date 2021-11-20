Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,999.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,999.70 ($52.26).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON BWY traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,233 ($42.24). 190,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,318.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,389.44. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 37.93 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

