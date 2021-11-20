Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 460,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $595,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $4,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $2,880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.