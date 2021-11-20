Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 460,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $595,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $4,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $2,880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

