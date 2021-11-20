Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €106.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.00 ($118.18).

KBX opened at €92.38 ($104.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.49. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($133.23).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

