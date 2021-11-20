Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

