Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $137.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

