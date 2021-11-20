Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $8,009,219. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

