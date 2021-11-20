Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $69.07 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

