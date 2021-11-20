Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.