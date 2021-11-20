Berry Data Price Hits $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $455,684.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00070772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.49 or 0.07280236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.45 or 0.99889504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

