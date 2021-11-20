Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,192. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

