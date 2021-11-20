Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,450.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYLOF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

