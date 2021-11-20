BinaryX Price Reaches $179.34 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $179.34 or 0.00304955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $362.79 million and $37.25 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007224 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00668490 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

