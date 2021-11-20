Bintex Futures 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,628.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 10% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $95,807.54 and approximately $12,628.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.78 or 0.07309365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.94 or 0.99916990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.