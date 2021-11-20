Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $4,402,371.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:BHVN opened at $113.75 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.95.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
