Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $4,402,371.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $113.75 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

