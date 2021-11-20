Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.02 million and a P/E ratio of -280.40. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

