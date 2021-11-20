Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bitfarms stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

