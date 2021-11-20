Bitradio Price Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $101,552.37 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.97 or 0.01083048 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,637,615 coins and its circulating supply is 10,637,610 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

