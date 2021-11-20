Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

