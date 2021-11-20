Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear Buys 89,000 Shares

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear acquired 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $417,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Blackboxstocks Inc has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

