BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 69.9% in October

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.06. 53,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.