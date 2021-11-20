BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 545 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.75. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider David Cheyne purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

