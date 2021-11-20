Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of BLND stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 549,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $135,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.