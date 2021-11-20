BMO Capital Markets Increases Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$3.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.65 million and a PE ratio of -116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Foran Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

