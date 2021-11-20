BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $12.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
