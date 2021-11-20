BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $12.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

