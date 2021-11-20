BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,624. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 198,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

