BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:DSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,624. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
