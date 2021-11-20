Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.07. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,293. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $22,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

