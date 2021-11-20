Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

EPAY stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $61,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

