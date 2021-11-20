Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

