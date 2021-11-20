BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, mounting expenses remain a headwind for the company. Further, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Dropbox poses a serious risk.”

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

