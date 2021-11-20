BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrainsWay stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of BrainsWay as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.