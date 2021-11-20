BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
