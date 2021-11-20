Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BRF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.