Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Up 43.7% in October

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
