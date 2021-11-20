Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Up 43.7% in October

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

