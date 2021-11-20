Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.42

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 99258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.
A number of brokerages have commented on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $4,477,000.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.