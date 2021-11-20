Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.42

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 99258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $4,477,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

