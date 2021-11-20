Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 315,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Bridgetown has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

