Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.