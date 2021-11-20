Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 9.7%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. 128,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,905,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHG. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,147,000.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

