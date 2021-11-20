Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $125.15 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

