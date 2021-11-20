Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Buys $51,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BCOV stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brightcove by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brightcove by 53.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

