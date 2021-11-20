Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Buys $51,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BCOV stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brightcove by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brightcove by 53.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
