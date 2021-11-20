Brightcove Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

Shares of BCOV opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 179,435 shares of company stock worth $1,976,522. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brightcove by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

