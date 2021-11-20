Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 195,378 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

