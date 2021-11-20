British Land’s (BLND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 512.14 ($6.69).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.91) on Tuesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

