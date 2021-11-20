Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Reduced by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $568.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.70 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

