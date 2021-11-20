Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by 60.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
NYSE:BR opened at $174.13 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.85.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.
In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.