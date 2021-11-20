Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by 60.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:BR opened at $174.13 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

