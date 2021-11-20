Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.38). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

