Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.74). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

