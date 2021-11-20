Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $399.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.40 million and the lowest is $398.67 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,491. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

