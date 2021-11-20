Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 27,477,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,373,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

