Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

UBSI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.19. 360,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.